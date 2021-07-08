Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.75). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($2.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Shares of SPR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.27. 2,718,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,360. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $52,209,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

