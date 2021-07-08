Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.33. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

