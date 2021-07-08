Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($3.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVE. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.71. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.01.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

