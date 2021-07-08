SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.55 Million

Analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to post sales of $294.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.10 million and the highest is $297.00 million. SPX posted sales of $373.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 6.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SPX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. SPX has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

