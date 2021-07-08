Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.75

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $744.48 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

