ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $22.25 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,382 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

