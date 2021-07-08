Stably USD (USDS) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $709,294.93 and $17,559.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.00869017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,678,516 coins and its circulating supply is 706,885 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

