Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77), with a volume of 19,021 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.28. The company has a market cap of £97.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.