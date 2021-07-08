Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Amine Khechfe Sells 4,959 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.72. The stock had a trading volume of 133,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

