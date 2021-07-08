Standard Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $80,977.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00123132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00166264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,649.96 or 0.99357596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00974404 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

