Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 177,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 310,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a PE ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.