Starname (IOV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,656.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starname has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $18,656.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00055203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00893225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005275 BTC.

IOV is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

