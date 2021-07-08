StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.86. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 96,289 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

