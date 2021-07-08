SteepCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $67,932.76 and $20.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.88 or 0.01301153 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

