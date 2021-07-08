Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Head to Head Contrast

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.83, suggesting that its share price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FOMO and Stellus Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellus Capital Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A N/A -446.41% Stellus Capital Investment 124.71% 8.20% 3.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Stellus Capital Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 120.39 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Stellus Capital Investment $56.66 million 4.35 $20.19 million $1.13 11.19

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

