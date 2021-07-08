Stephen G. Daly Sells 400 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MTSI stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.47. 427,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,564. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -835.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

