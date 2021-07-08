Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 17,320 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.54% of TriState Capital worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSC. Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TriState Capital stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.