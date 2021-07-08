Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,058 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 389.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 88,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $198.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $304.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

