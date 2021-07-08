Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,339 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Shares of MS stock opened at $90.03 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

