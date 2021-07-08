Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 923 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $265.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.55. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $176.07 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

