Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 9,283 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,462,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,785 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Amphenol by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 133,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.54. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $70.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.