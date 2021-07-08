Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in AMETEK by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AMETEK by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,987,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $135.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

