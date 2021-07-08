Stephens Inc. AR Buys 18,801 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 161.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $153.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.