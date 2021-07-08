Stephens Inc. AR Buys 27,699 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,379,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in The Williams Companies by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 224,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 122,074 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

