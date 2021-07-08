Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 676,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 855,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 537,901 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 523,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 396,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 61,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $32.98 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $35.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.