Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,705 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,609,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,304,000 after buying an additional 67,934 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Newmont by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 525,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after buying an additional 45,872 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NEM opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.