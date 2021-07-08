Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.17.

