Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.50 Million Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,714 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.34% of Cerus worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 833,891 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 120,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

