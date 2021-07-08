Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.39% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $187.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.05. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $112.84 and a 12-month high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

