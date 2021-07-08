Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,018 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,821,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,393,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 347,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,556.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 326,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33.

