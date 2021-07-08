Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 797.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.20% of Dillard’s worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

NYSE:DDS opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.46. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $193.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.