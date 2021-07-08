Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $221.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.