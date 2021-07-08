Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,186 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.35. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $114.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

