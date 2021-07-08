Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 8,593 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 922.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $481.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $483.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

