Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 8,875 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.17% of Green Dot worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Green Dot by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 67,623 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $215,301 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

