Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.92% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.15. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.