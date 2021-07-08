Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $367.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.30. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

