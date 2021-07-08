Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,964 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.44.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.