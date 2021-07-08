Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,305,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 93,831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

