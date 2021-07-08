Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $340.80 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total value of $45,902,498.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,576,438.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,378,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

