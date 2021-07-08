Stephens Inc. AR Sells 12,567 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in National Grid by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Grid by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 197,329.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.23. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.