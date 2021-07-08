Stephens Inc. AR Sells 21,080 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

