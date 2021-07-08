Stephens Inc. AR Sells 28,286 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,286 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

