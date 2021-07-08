Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,273 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,152 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,236,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 237,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,481,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96.

