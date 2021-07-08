Stephens Inc. AR Sells 58,194 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,194 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 807,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

