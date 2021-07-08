Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Steppe Cement’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STCM stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The stock had a trading volume of 78,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.48. Steppe Cement has a 1-year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 55.25 ($0.72). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.79. The stock has a market cap of £111.47 million and a PE ratio of 13.78.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

