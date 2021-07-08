stETH Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00124658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,930.77 or 1.00140930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00945185 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

