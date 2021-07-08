stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $14,626.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,173.09 or 0.06661875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00169872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,603.53 or 0.99949954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.00965593 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 614,478 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

