Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,632 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

