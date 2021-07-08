Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 353,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $64.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.43.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

